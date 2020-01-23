Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 41,994 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 166,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 49,515 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 394,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after buying an additional 77,611 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 337,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $233,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

