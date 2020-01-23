Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 42,892 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $18,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,341,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,264,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,657,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 19,187 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,901,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,783.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the period.

Shares of VGK opened at $58.70 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $50.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.3313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

