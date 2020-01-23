Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,203 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,203 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Independence Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 96,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 468,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,537,000 after purchasing an additional 19,561 shares during the period.

EFG stock opened at $88.28 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

