Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 75,282 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403,632 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 75,282 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $14,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of GM opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.16. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.