Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,765 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,932 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $17,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 53.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.95.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

