Jean-Sébastien Jacques Sells 5 Shares of Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Stock

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,538 ($59.69), for a total transaction of £226.90 ($298.47).

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 12,347 shares of Rio Tinto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($55.59), for a total transaction of £521,784.22 ($686,377.56).

LON:RIO traded down GBX 177.50 ($2.33) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 4,426 ($58.22). 3,109,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. Rio Tinto plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,750 ($49.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,039 ($66.29). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,463.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,328.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 3,900 ($51.30) to GBX 3,800 ($49.99) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 4,890 ($64.33) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($61.83) price target (down previously from GBX 5,500 ($72.35)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,820 ($50.25) price target (down previously from GBX 4,340 ($57.09)) on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Monday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,363.86 ($57.40).

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

