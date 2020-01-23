Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commercial Metals in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commercial Metals’ FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

CMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $21.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average of $19.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.82. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth $20,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,835,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,263,000 after acquiring an additional 368,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,151,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 308,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 74.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 174,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 328.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 224,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 172,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 23.08%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

