Jefferies Financial Group Comments on INDIVIOR PLC/S’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sephton expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INVVY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INDIVIOR PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of INVVY opened at $2.34 on Thursday. INDIVIOR PLC/S has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98.

INDIVIOR PLC/S Company Profile

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

