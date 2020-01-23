Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Barclays PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.39.

BCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Barclays has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Barclays by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,730,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after purchasing an additional 952,520 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,314,000. Cowen Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 1,634.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 324,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 305,662 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,187,000 after purchasing an additional 303,564 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

