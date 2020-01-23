Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Regions Financial Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $1.64 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

NYSE RF opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 140,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 104,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

