Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

RS has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

NYSE RS opened at $117.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.33. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.44. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $702,512.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,591.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,160 shares of company stock worth $2,589,192. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 997.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

