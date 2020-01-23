Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Steel Dynamics, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Steel Dynamics in a report issued on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $32.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,219,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

