JET8 Trading Down 11.1% Over Last Week (J8T)

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One JET8 token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bancor Network and IDEX. JET8 has a market capitalization of $224,742.00 and $1,050.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.62 or 0.03007518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00199648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00028679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00124141 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About JET8

JET8 launched on February 1st, 2018. JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 740,485,259 tokens. JET8’s official message board is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official website is jet8.io.

JET8 Token Trading

JET8 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JET8 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

