JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, RTT News reports. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.41.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $46,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,022.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on JBLU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised JetBlue Airways from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

