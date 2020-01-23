JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.10-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-3.00 EPS.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.41. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 7.19%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research raised their price target on JetBlue Airways from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,850 shares in the company, valued at $421,268. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

