JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. JetBlue Airways also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.10-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $38,940.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

