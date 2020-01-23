JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. JetBlue Airways also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.50-3.00 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

Shares of JetBlue Airways stock opened at $19.80 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,810 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total value of $34,896.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,268. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,310 shares of company stock worth $236,257 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.