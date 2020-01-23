Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Achieves $46,178.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Jetcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $46,178.00 and $31,504.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin’s launch date was April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io.

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

