Jobchain (JOB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,449.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 191.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $27,550.00 and $1,449.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jobchain has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.61 or 0.03008426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00199981 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00028780 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00124205 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,511,408 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

