John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.21. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $217.85 million during the quarter.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

JBSS traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,271. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Wright sold 3,000 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $316,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,448.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,123 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBSS. ValuEngine cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.