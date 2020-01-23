John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

Shares of JLG stock opened at GBX 378.40 ($4.98) on Thursday. John Laing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 11.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 381.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 373.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

