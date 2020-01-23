John Laing Group’s (JLG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

John Laing Group (LON:JLG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JLG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) target price on shares of John Laing Group in a research note on Thursday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 389 ($5.12) to GBX 369 ($4.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 422.80 ($5.56).

Shares of LON JLG traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 371.60 ($4.89). The stock had a trading volume of 379,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. John Laing Group has a 1 year low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 381.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 373.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

