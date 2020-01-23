Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns Media Impact Rating of 1.13

Media stories about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Johnson & Johnson earned a news impact score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $147.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $150.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.08. The stock has a market cap of $392.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

