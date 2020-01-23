Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Increased by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 657,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,322 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $95,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.25 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

