Joule Market Cap Hits $36.57 Million (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Joule coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0362 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joule has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. Joule has a total market cap of $36.57 million and approximately $98.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joule alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.39 or 0.03052649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00201138 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029328 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00125379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Joule Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. Joule’s official website is www.jouleindex.com.

Buying and Selling Joule

Joule can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joule using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joule Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joule and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.