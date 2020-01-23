JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMJ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,714,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,434,000 after acquiring an additional 98,988 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,675,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,248,000 after buying an additional 71,501 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 134.7% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,119,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,060,000 after buying an additional 642,836 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 340.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 941,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,642,000 after buying an additional 727,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 816,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,801,000 after buying an additional 233,094 shares in the last quarter.

AMJ stock opened at $21.54 on Thursday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $26.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74.

