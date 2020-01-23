JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT)

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCFT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.90 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.23.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCFT opened at $14.29 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $16.60.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.