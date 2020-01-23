JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$64.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI.B. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.73.

Shares of RCI.B stock traded down C$0.04 on Thursday, hitting C$66.63. The stock had a trading volume of 461,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.63. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$60.06 and a one year high of C$73.82.

Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

