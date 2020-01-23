JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,172 shares of company stock worth $16,158,032. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $136.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

