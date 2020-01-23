JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Purchased by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,139 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.29% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 40,743 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 425.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 37,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 606,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 25,824 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 19,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 471,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,799,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.18. 26,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,486. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.35 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.6053 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

