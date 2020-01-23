K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) Given a C$5.00 Price Target by Canaccord Genuity Analysts

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) has been assigned a C$5.00 price target by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of K92 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.67.

Shares of K92 Mining stock traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.47. 647,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.75.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

