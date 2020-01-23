Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 13.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $163.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,783. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $168.81.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $832,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,978 shares of company stock worth $3,216,845. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 294.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 408,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

