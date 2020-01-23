Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0490 on Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $400,981.00 and $280.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Karbo has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000585 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Kuna and TradeOgre.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00740281 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004308 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001435 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001779 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,186,091 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin. The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com.

Karbo Coin Trading

Karbo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Kuna, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

