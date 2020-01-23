Karpas Strategies LLC Buys 23,012 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 306,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 6.7% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 60.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAM. Canaccord Genuity set a $62.00 price target on Brookfield Asset Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.58.

BAM traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.58. 1,530,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,932. The stock has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $62.65.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $17.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.