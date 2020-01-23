Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Professional Advisory Services Inc.

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,853 shares during the period. Kellogg accounts for approximately 2.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Kellogg worth $16,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its position in Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kellogg by 46.4% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,465,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.12.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.