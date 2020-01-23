Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€28.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on STMicroelectronics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.28 ($30.55).

EPA:STM opened at €27.28 ($31.72) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is €19.58. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a 52 week high of €21.45 ($24.94).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

