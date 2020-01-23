Kevin Kennedy Sells 300 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

On Monday, November 11th, Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00.

DLR stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $127.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,005. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.27. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $102.82 and a 12-month high of $136.32. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 127.11, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

DLR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Argus dropped their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after buying an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,094,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,028,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,524,000 after buying an additional 41,641 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 43.5% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,092,000 after buying an additional 257,647 shares during the period.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.