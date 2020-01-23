KeyCorp Boosts Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $6.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.58% from the stock’s previous close.

CDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.28.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

CDEV stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $13.67. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $229.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark G. Papa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.44 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,063,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,530.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,256.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 190,500 shares of company stock worth $642,680. Corporate insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,223,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,724,000 after purchasing an additional 689,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,528,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,733,000 after purchasing an additional 111,187 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 42,368.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,200,141 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,578,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.