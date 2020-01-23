KeyCorp Boosts WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $15.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

WPX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.68.

WPX stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $15.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.90.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,963,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $448,467,000 after purchasing an additional 535,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,315,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $141,007,000 after purchasing an additional 322,195 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

