KeyCorp Comments on CONMED Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNMD)

CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for CONMED in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 10.50%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

CNMD has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

NASDAQ:CNMD opened at $109.36 on Thursday. CONMED has a 1-year low of $63.01 and a 1-year high of $116.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day moving average of $101.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 109.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In related news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in CONMED by 743.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CONMED in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.