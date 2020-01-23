KeyCorp Comments on Netflix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Hargreaves now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $1.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $446.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $377.03.

Shares of NFLX opened at $326.00 on Thursday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $385.99. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 billion, a PE ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,678 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,760,694 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $471,197,000 after acquiring an additional 43,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Netflix by 38.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 809,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 223,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,136 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $203,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

