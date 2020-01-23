KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,745,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,821,798. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.34.

In other news, General Counsel Paul N. Harris sold 173,777 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $3,214,874.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 78,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 15,756 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $303,618.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,974.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,450 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,439 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

