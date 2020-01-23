KeyCorp Raises Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Price Target to $21.00

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.37.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $16.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.66. Parsley Energy has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,398 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.