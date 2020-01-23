KickCoin (KICK) Achieves Market Cap of $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, Gate.io and Mercatox. KickCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KickCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickico. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, Bancor Network, Bibox, Exmo, Kucoin, CoinBene, IDEX, HitBTC, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.