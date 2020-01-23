Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.53 Billion

Brokerages expect that Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) will post $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kimberly Clark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.55 billion and the lowest is $4.50 billion. Kimberly Clark posted sales of $4.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will report full-year sales of $18.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.37 billion to $18.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.55 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly Clark.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

KMB opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.96. Kimberly Clark has a fifty-two week low of $107.44 and a fifty-two week high of $145.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

