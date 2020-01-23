Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) is Meyer Handelman Co.’s 4th Largest Position

Meyer Handelman Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 438,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the quarter. Kimberly Clark makes up about 2.9% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meyer Handelman Co. owned about 0.13% of Kimberly Clark worth $60,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.22. 96,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,827. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.96. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $145.82.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

