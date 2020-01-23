Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.10-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.63, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.70 billion.Kimberly Clark also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.10-7.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day moving average is $136.96. Kimberly Clark has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $145.82.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

