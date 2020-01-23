Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 93,800.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 7.10-7.35 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $7.10-7.35 EPS.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,827. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.58.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

