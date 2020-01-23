Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.10-7.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.635-18.635 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.61 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly Clark presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.96.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.