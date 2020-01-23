Kimberly Clark’s (KMB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $129.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s current price.

KMB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $144.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,827. Kimberly Clark has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.96.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 93,800.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth $1,546,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 94,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

